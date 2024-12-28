flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1674

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1674 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1674 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1674 First laureated bust
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1674 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1674 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1674 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1674 Second laureate bust
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1674 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1674 Third laureate bust
Crown 1674 Third laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Halfcrown 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1674 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1674 Second laureate bust Plume in centre only
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Shilling 1674 Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1674 Third laureate bust
Shilling 1674 Third laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1674
Reverse Sixpence 1674
Sixpence 1674
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1674
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1674
Fourpence (Groat) 1674
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1674
Reverse Threepence 1674
Threepence 1674
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1674
Reverse Twopence 1674
Twopence 1674
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1674
Reverse Penny 1674
Penny 1674
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1674
Reverse Farthing 1674
Farthing 1674
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 50
