Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)