Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20486 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
28939 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
