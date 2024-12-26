flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20486 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
28939 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1674 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
