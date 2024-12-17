United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
