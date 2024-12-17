flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1674 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1674 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1674 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1674 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access