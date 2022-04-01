Farthing 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1674 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

