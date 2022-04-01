United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1674 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
