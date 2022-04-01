flag
Farthing 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1674 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1674 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1674 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 18, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction CNG - March 10, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction CNG - March 10, 2021
Seller CNG
Date March 10, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction CNG - October 7, 2020
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1674 at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

Available by subscription

Get access