United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Twopence 1674 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1674 at auction Heritage - April 4, 2013
United Kingdom Twopence 1674 at auction Heritage - April 4, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

