Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (11) F (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (6)