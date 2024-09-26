United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume on both sides
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4227 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
