United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume on both sides

Obverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (9)
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4227 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1674 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
