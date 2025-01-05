flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1674 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
