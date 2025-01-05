United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1674 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
