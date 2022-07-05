Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30265 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (7) F (7) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)