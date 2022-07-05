flag
Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30265 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

