United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30265 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1674 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
