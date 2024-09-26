Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)