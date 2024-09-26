flag
Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume in centre only

Obverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" Plume in centre only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" Plume in centre only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1817 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
