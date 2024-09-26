United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume in centre only
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". Plume in centre only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
