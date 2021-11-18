Penny 1674 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 211. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.

