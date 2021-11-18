United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1674 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 211. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
