Penny 1674 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1674 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1674 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1674 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 211. Bidding took place July 8, 2011.

United Kingdom Penny 1674 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1674 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1674 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Penny 1674 at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1674 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

