Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,188. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
