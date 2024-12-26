Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,188. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)