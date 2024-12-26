flag
Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,188. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
