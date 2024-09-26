United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1674
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
