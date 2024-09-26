flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1674 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1674 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access