Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1447 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
