Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)