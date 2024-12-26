flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access