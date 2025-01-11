flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1680

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust
Average price 16000 $
Sales
1 18
Obverse Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1680 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Two guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Average price 9800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1680 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1680 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1680 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1680 Third laureate bust
Crown 1680 Third laureate bust
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Crown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Halfcrown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1680 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1680 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Sixpence 1680
Reverse Sixpence 1680
Sixpence 1680
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 7
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1680
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1680
Fourpence (Groat) 1680
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Threepence 1680
Reverse Threepence 1680
Threepence 1680
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1680
Reverse Twopence 1680
Twopence 1680
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1680
Reverse Penny 1680
Penny 1680
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 1
