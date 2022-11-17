flag
Twopence 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

