flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
