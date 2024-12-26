United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
The British Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" is a gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.
