Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
9693 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

