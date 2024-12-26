Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)