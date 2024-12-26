flag
Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access