Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (7) VF (10) F (2) VG (1) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (13) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (1)

DNW (5)

Gemini (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

NOONANS (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)