United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
