flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 9, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access