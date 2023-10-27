United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1680 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
