United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15934 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search