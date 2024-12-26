Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

