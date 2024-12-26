flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15934 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 25, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access