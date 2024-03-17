flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 26, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1680 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access