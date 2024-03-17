United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 26, 2009.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
