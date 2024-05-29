Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (13) F (3) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (3)

Downies (2)

Heritage (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (10)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Status International (1)