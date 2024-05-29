United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- Downies (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1914 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price


12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
