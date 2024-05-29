flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Downies (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1914 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Downies - July 20, 2017
Seller Downies
Date July 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access