Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
48974 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
14556 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
