flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
48974 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
14556 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access