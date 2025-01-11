flag
Threepence 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

