Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1680 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) F (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)