Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

