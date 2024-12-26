Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition VF (2) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)