United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2479 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
