United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 4280 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.

United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown
