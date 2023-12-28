United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1680 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 4280 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
