Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume on both sides

Obverse Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1680 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
