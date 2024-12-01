flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1680 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1680 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1680 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access