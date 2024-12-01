United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1680 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1680
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1680 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (3)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
