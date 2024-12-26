flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 6717 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1044 $
Price in auction currency 820 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

