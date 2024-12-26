United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1678
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 6717 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 22, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1044 $
Price in auction currency 820 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
