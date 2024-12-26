flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access