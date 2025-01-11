flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1683

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1683 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1683 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1683 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1683 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1683 Fourth laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Shilling 1683 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1683 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1683 Second laureate bust
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Shilling 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Shilling 1683 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Sixpence 1683
Reverse Sixpence 1683
Sixpence 1683
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1683
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1683
Fourpence (Groat) 1683
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1683
Reverse Threepence 1683
Threepence 1683
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1683
Reverse Twopence 1683
Twopence 1683
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1683
Reverse Penny 1683
Penny 1683
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 3
