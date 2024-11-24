United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 1200 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
