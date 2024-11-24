flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 1200 NOK
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Goldberg - September 29, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1683 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

