Sixpence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 33592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (20) VF (27) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (6) VF30 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

