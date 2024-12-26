Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)