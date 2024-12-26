United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
42296 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
