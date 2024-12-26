flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
42296 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

