Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 16,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8348 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16124 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
