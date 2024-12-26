Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 16,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)