United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 16,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8348 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16124 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
