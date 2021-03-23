flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Agora Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1683 at auction Agora - March 23, 2021
Seller Agora
Date March 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1683 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 458
