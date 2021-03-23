United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Agora Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- DNW (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search