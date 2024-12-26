flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2675 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 13, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access