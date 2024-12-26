United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2675 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7515 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
