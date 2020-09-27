flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1683 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1683 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1683 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 40041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1683 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1683 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1683 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1683 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1683 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access