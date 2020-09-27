United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1683 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 40041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
