flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3569 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access