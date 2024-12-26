United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3569 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
