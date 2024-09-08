flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

