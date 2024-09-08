United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
12
