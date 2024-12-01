United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
12
