flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (7)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1683 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access