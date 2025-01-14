flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 64199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place August 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1683 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1683 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1683 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
United Kingdom Twopence 1683 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access