flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1683 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

