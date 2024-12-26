flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 3357 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 6,200,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12587 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1683 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access