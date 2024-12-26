Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 3357 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 6,200,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (7) VF (13) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (4) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (3)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

UBS (2)