United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1683
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 3357 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 6,200,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12587 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
