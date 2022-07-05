Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

