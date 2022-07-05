flag
Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1683 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

