Fourpence (Groat) 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1683 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 14948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1683 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1683 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

