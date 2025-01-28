Fourpence (Groat) 1683 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1683 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 14948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)