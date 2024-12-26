United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12244 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
