United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12244 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

