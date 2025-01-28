flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1670

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1670 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1670 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1670 First laureated bust
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Guinea 1670 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1670 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1670 Third laureate bust
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Half Guinea 1670 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1670 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1670 First laureated bust
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1670 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1670 Second laureate bust
Crown 1670 Second laureate bust
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Halfcrown 1670 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1670 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1670 Third laureate bust
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse Shilling 1670 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1670 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1670 Second laureate bust
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1670
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1670
Fourpence (Groat) 1670
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1670
Reverse Threepence 1670
Threepence 1670
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1670
Reverse Twopence 1670
Twopence 1670
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1670
Reverse Penny 1670
Penny 1670
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 4
