Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2007.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
