Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (10) F (12) G (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (1)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (2)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

NOONANS (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Sedwick (1)

Spink (13)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)