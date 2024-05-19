flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2007.

United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
